Covid-19 Impact on Plant Extract Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

Global Plant Extract Market: Overview

Plants extracts are extensively used in healthcare sector. These extracts have exceptional healing capabilities, hence they are heavily used in several therapies. Based on these applications, the global plants extract market is projected to witness an exponential growth over the period of time. Moreover, some of the exotic plants are used aromatic treatments such as sauna and massage. These applications are also a major factor that are boosting the growth of global plant extract market these days.

Which Industries are the Largest Customers Global Plant Extract Market?

Food and Beverages : At present, a large group of people are moving towards the consumption of organic products. Be it a beverage, or any other packaged eating items, these people are looking forward to have organic components. Hence the manufacturers of food and beverages items are adding plant extracts to their products. This makes food and beverages industry as one of the largest customer of the global plant extract market these days.

Pharmaceuticals: As mentioned some of the plants have massive healing and repairing properties. These properties can be helpful for human body also. Therefore, the pharmaceutical companies are using plants extracts to develop new drugs. Moreover, these extracts have less or no adverse effects on the human body, which makes them one of the best component to develop drugs. It is therefore the pharmaceutical industries are incorporating plant extracts in their medicines, which consequently is boosting the growth of global plant extract market. Furthermore, the plants are easy to avail and easier to develop extracts. This helps the pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost developments of the new drugs. This makes pharmaceutical industry as the leading users of plant extracts and major promoter of global plant extracts market.

The global plant extract market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The rising awareness about the benefits of the plant based food and food products are expected to provide impetus to growth in the global plant extract market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) report sheds some light on share, size, trend, and growth of the global plant extract market in the upcoming years.

Global Plant Extract Market: Notable Developments

The recent developments in natural food and global plant extracts market include:

In March 2019, Arjuna Edayar Team was awarded with Factory Grading Gold Certificates in Safety Award Dispersal Function in Ernakulam, Kerala, India.

In 2019, Arjuna Natural Ltd receives new patent from Europe for enhancing bioavailability of curcumin formulation.

The global plant extracts market is competitive and fragmented. The leading companies in the global plant extract market are Native Extracts Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd. Synthite Industries Private Ltd. (India), Döhler (Germany), Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. (India), Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Givaudan (Switzerland).

Global Plant Extract Market: Drivers and Restraints

Pharmaceuticals to Promote Plant Extract Market

Several pharmaceutical companies are using plant extracts for drug development. Additionally, rising adoption alternate therapies such as homeopathy and Ayurveda are expected to boost the growth in the global plant extracts market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for dietary food supplements is projected to drive the global plant extract market.

Further, rising demand for organic food and the wave of trending plant based food among health conscious population are likely to surge the plant extract market in the upcoming years.

Plant Extracts are not limited to food alone, the cosmetic and personal care industry also demands plant extracts because people want natural products in their make-up and beauty products also. This is expected to aid in the growth of the global plant extract market in the upcoming years.

Growing Vegan Population to Strengthen Plant Extract Market

A large number of population across the globe are turning vegan, thus increasing adoption of vegan lifestyle is expected to boost the global plant extract market.

The plant extracts are available in various forms such as powder form, liquid form. Some end users demand powder form and others like homeopaths demand liquid form of plant extracts.

Further, the plant extracts are also used in home décor products such as candles and other fresheners, aiding in the expansion of the global plant extracts market.

Global Plant Extract Market: Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global plant extracts market during the forecast period. This hub of medicinal plants like India and China are projected to be the major region catering in the growth of the plant extract market. Moreover, the presence of several plant based manufactures and increased adoption of alternate medicines such as Ayurveda and homeopathy are expected to surge the global plant extract market in this region.

Countries such as Thailand and Indonesia are investing heavily on plant based research and developments to introduce innovative plant based products.

North America is expected to join the bandwagon of adopting including herbal and natural dietary supplements. This growth is mainly due to increasing number of people turning vegan or vegetarians.

All these factors are projected to increase the sales of herbal products, pushing the global plant extract market in the future.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

