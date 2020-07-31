Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Increasing maternal age is one of the main reasons behind growing cases of children born with chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome and Tuner’s syndrome. Non-invasive prenatal diagnostics enable medical professionals to diagnose such condition beforehand. Hence, it is widely adopted in hospital, gynecology & obstetrics clinic, and at diagnostic centers. Detection and diagnosis of genetic condition of fetus is niche of non-invasive prenatal diagnostics manufacturers. As per market analysts, China is projected to present lucrative growth opportunities to non-invasive prenatal diagnostics market. The country has, reportedly, 900,000 cases annually, which qualifies the category of high-risk pregnancies. Rising awareness among consumers is another key factors likely to drive growth of the market in coming years. Women, who are having high risk pregnancies, tend to go for prenatal testing. Request Sample Of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=374 Ease of the process is another major factor. The diagnosis process is minimally invasive, hence, the process poses no or minimal risk to mother and the fetus. Further, advantages of the tests is resulting in substantial decline in the number of costly and Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS) and invasive amniocentesis procedures. As a result, volumetric capability is enhancing across the globe. This would explicitly boost to growth of non-invasive prenatal diagnostics market, in terms of revenue. Moreover, non-invasive prenatal diagnostic is a middle step between screening procedure and invasive tests to check fetal abnormality. This, in turn, is likely to drive growth in the reproductive genetics sector as well. Moreover, favorable re-imbursement policies in several regions are acting as catalyst. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate growth of the market in coming years. Request the Coronavirus Impact Analysis on this Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=374 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Overview According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the non-invasive prenatal testing market for the historical period of 2017–2018 and forecast period of 2019–2027, increase in maternal age and increasing demand for early and non-invasive fetal testing procedures are anticipated to drive the global non-invasive prenatal testing market

According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The non-invasive prenatal testing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2019 to 2027. Rising Maternal Age to Propel Market: A Key Driver The average age of first-time mothers is increasing, especially in developed countries such as U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. Financial stability, rising literacy rates, and social factors are key factors responsible for the advancing maternal age.

The risk of fetal chromosomal aneuploidies is directly related to the rise in maternal age. According to a publication by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the risk of fetal chromosomal abnormalities increases gradually up to the age of 30, and beyond that it increases exponentially.

The risk of Down’s syndrome in the baby is 1/1,300 up to 25 years of maternal age, while the risk in pregnant women at 35 years of age increases to 1/365 and to 1/30 beyond 40 years.

The rise in average maternal age is likely to result in increased incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies, leading to an increased demand for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT). Increasing Number of Chromosomal Abnormality High incidence rate of babies born with Down’s syndrome and Turners’ Syndrome around the globe is likely to drive the demand for NIPT, primarily due to the high level of accuracy and safety offered over conventional screening and invasive diagnostic methods.

According to sources from Down’s syndrome Education (DSE) International, the prevalence of Down’s syndrome ranges from 1 in 1,500 to 1 in 400 babies born across different countries. It further states that nearly 220,000 babies are born with Down’s syndrome globally every year.

According to the center for disease control & prevention (CDC) of the U.S., the incidence rate for Down’s syndrome is 1 in every 700 child births (around 6,000 annually) in the U.S. On the other hand, 1-734 per 100,000 live births were detected from Down’s syndrome, revealed by the WHO.

High incidence rate of genetic mutation resulting in various syndromes across the globe is likely to trigger the demand for non-invasive prenatal tests

Changing lifestyle, dietary habits and exposure to mutagenic agents are poised to cause spontaneous mutations in fetus and expecting mothers, which are likely to lead in to increased incidences of hereditary and congenital diseases. This factor is anticipated to drive the demand for non-invasive prenatal tests during the forecast period