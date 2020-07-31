Methyl Cellulose Derivatives Market Investigation & Development Trends Analyzed till 2027

Methyl Cellulose Derivatives Market: Introduction

Methyl cellulose is usually synthesized by etherification of cellulose, mainly through a reaction between cellulose, alkali, and chloromethane or iodomethane

In the food & beverages application, methyl cellulose derivatives are mainly used as a thickener and gelling additive. Additionally, these derivatives are used as a texturing agent for the manufacturing of bakery products, in order to increase volume, texture, and freshness of the bakery paste. Methyl cellulose derivatives are also used in the production of gluten- free products. These derivatives also find application in the beverage industry for stabilization of foams in cold drinks.

The paints & coatings industry uses methyl cellulose derivatives as a paint rheological modifier and stabilizer for prevention from paint sagging. Additionally, these are used for the production protective colloid and pigment suspension in latex paints.

The demand for methyl cellulose derivatives in cosmetics and personal care products is expected to increase in the near future, owing to their ability to maintain high consistency in the manufacturing of products, such as hair shampoos, hair styling products, liquid soaps, and body washes, lotions & creams, and toothpastes

Key Drivers of Global Methyl Cellulose Derivatives Market

With growth in aging population, health care systems across the globe are expected to face significant challenges. This, in turn, is likely to drive the demand for pharmaceutical products during the forecast period, thus resulting in increased demand for methyl cellulose derivatives for the treatment of various diseases such as diarrhea, hemorrhoids, etc.

Methyl cellulose derivatives are majorly used as thickeners, binders, emulsifiers, and stabilizers in pharmaceutical & biomedical application. Methyl cellulose derivatives are extensively used in the production of medicines for the treatment of diseases such as Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca, constipation, diverticulosis, and irritable bowel syndrome. Moreover, owing to their excellent lubricating ability, methyl cellulose derivatives are also used in the treatment of dry eyes.

Rapid expansion of the building & construction sector in both developing and developed nations has led to increase in demand for tiles across the globe. Additionally, rising disposable income of people worldwide has led to increase in the purchasing power of consumers. This has led to changes in lifestyle of people, including look and maintenance of their house. All these factors are projected to drive the methyl cellulose derivatives market.

Furthermore, these derivatives offer excellent binding ability with polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) for deposing tiles. In addition, derivatives such as hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose and hydroxyethyl methyl cellulose are added to mortar dry mixture for enhancing the properties of the mortar such as workability, water retention, viscosity, and adhesion to surfaces. The dry mortar mixture is mainly used in the production of tile adhesives, insulating plasters, machine sprayed plaster, crack fillers, etc. All these factors are projected to drive the methyl cellulose derivatives market in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Methyl Cellulose Derivatives Market

In terms of region, the global methyl cellulose derivatives market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Asia Pacific is the most rapidly expanding region for food & beverages, owing to extensive growth of population, rising urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes of the middle class population in the region. According to the data provided by Novozymes A/S, the global middle class population is estimated to increase to 4.9 billion by 2030. Asia Pacific is likely to account for a share of 64% of the total global middle class population, while Europe and North America are expected to account for a share of 22%. Due to the extensive growth in population, it is expected that the demand for personal care products such as body washes, lotions and creams, and toothpastes would increase, thus driving the methyl cellulose derivatives market.

Key Players in Methyl Cellulose Derivatives Market

The global methyl cellulose derivatives market is fragmented in nature and is dominated by a few big players. Key manufacturers operating in the global methyl cellulose derivatives market include: