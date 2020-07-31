Halal Cosmetics Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2025

Halal is an Arabic term which means lawful or permissible. Halal cosmetics are body and skin care products which are known to be free from the materials that are forbidden by the Islamic society. Halal cosmetics are based on the concepts of Halal and non-Halal, Najis and Mutanajis, safety and quality. Halal cosmetic is considered as an innovation to the cosmetic industry as it introduces new external and internal operations that will serve the growing customer needs. The global halal cosmetic products market has been segmented into different product types into skin care products, hair care products, make up products and others. Hair care products segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate in terms of revenue as compared to the other type of products. Skin care segment and make up products are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Growing consciousness among the consumers regarding the usage of ingredients in cosmetic products are resulting to the increase in halal cosmetics products. Government had identified halal cosmetics as certified halal by the Islamic Religious Department in Malaysia without the use of animal fat, gelatin or other chemicals. Halal cosmetics are known to be safe for Muslim as well as the non-Muslim consumers in terms of process, nature of the products and the knowledge of the ingredients used. Health hazards such as cancer and other distortions associated with the cosmetic products containing nano-particle ingredient resulted to a shift in consumer preference towards halal cosmetics products.

However lack of knowledge regarding the halal cosmetics among the consumers leading to lower adoption rate is holding back the market for hala cosmetic products. Monopoly of the non-Muslim companies and government’s stringent rules and regulations are restraining the global halal cosmetics products market.

Additionally, South Asian halal cosmetics market are generating opportunities due to the presence of large Muslim population and high awareness regarding the halal cosmetic products. Growing number of women working population are generating business opportunity for more investment in the halal cosmetic industry.

The market for halal cosmetic products has been segmented into by geography namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to capture the largest market share due to the presence of emerging countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Maldives coupled with their improving socio economic factors. Malaysia consists of great potential to emerge as a global halal hub due to the rising demand of cosmetics and toiletries products. Middle East which includes United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia among others is expected to have an important customer base due to their improvement in income levels coupled with structured Islamic society. Manufacturers use halal certification logo a way to inform and reassure their target customers

Global key participants in the industry includeDarling MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd, Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, Talent Cosmetic Co., Limited, The Halal cosmetics company, PHB Ethical Beauty, Sampure Minerals Amara Cosmetics Inc., Inika, Maratha Tilaar Group, Clara International, Saaf Skin care, Prolab cosmetics, IBA Halal Care, NUTRALab, Zelcos, Nizona Corporation, Croda among others.