Baby Food Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2027

Globally as parents are increasingly becoming aware of the nutritional requirement in their baby’s food, they are rapidly turning towards more products that enhances the development of their babies throughout the early development stage. Parents with time constraints & concerned about their babies adequate nutrition and all round development are more demanding and also seek clear and timely communication about baby food products.

While birth rates are declining in developed markets, new and emerging markets such as India, Brazil and Middle East & African countries have opened up growth gates for the baby food market. Enhanced participation of woman in work and fast paced lifestyle has enhanced the adoption of packaged baby food in these regions. Moreover, high competition and growing challenges are also pushing parents to look for high nutritional food for their babies to support their early stage growth. Status symbol is also becoming one of the major causes for the adoption of packaged baby food in developing nations.

The Global Baby Food & Pediatric Nutrition Market in 2011 is estimated be worth USD 38,180.9 million growing with a CAGR of 7.97% during 2007 – 2011 from USD 28,100.0 million in 2007. The Market is estimated to be worth USD 41,521.7 million in 2012 and is forecasted to reach USD 63,681.0 million in 2017. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of revenue – i.e. 40.20% – of the Global Baby Food & Pediatric Nutrition Market revenue at USD 16,692.5 million in 2012. The segment is further expected to reach USD 30,149.1 million in 2017 with a CAGR of 12.55% during 2012 – 2017. The region is also expected to account for largest share of volume – i.e. 37.82% – of the Global Baby Food & Pediatric Nutrition Market Volume at 1,223.9 thousand tonnes in 2012. The segment is expected to reach 1,846.3 thousand tonnes in 2017 with a CAGR of 8.57% during 2012 – 2017. The segment is also expected to have the highest growth rate during the same period.

The global baby food market is primarily categorized on the basis of products, types, nutritional values and ingredients. This report categorizes the baby food and pediatric nutrition market into seven geographic regions namely: Asia – Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Australasia.

