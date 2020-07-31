Sodium Caseinate Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

Sodium Caseinate Market: Introduction

Sodium caseinate is a form of casein, a type of protein found in milk. Sodium caseinate is used as a food additive due to its high nutritional value.

Sodium caseinate is manufactured in the form of yellow odorless powder. It is foam stable and has water binding capacity. Sodium caseinate also has emulsifying properties. It contains high amount of amino acids, carbohydrate, and other essential elements.

Sodium caseinate is produced by mixing casein with sodium compounds such as sodium hydroxide or sodium carbonate. It is utilized as a protein supplement due to its high protein content.

The sodium caseinate market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among people about functional and health foods is expected to boost the sodium caseinate market.

Key drivers of sodium caseinate market

Rising demand for sodium caseinate, owing to its increasing use in the food & beverage industry as an additive, fat binder, emulsifier, and stabilizer, is a key factor driving the market.

The global food & beverage industry is expanding at a rapid pace. Key contributors to the demand include baby food, nutrition food & beverages, snack foods, whipped topping, ice-creams.

Rising preference for convenience and ready-to-eat foods fuels the demand for products that have extended shelf-lives so that they remain fresh and edible for long periods of time. Sodium caseinate acts as a food stabilizer and is added to numerous food and beverage products. These factors are anticipated to propel the demand for sodium caseinate across the globe during the forecast period.

Food & beverage segment to offer attractive opportunities for global sodium caseinate market

Prominent consumers of sodium caseinate include food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and chemicals industries. The food & beverage industry is anticipated to be the leading consumer of sodium caseinate during the forecast period.

Sodium caseinate is employed in numerous segments of the food & beverage industry. It is used in dairy products, bakery products, ready-to-eat products, confectionery, and frozen food. Sodium caseinate functions as a food additive, emulsifier, and fat stabilizer.

Two grades of sodium caseinate that are available in the market are: food grade and industrial grade

Sodium caseinate is a superior protein to casein. Several people are allergic to products such as cheese, due to the presence of casein. Casein acts as a histamine releaser, and it can worsen the symptoms of autism. Casein is insoluble in water; however, sodium caseinate is soluble in water.

FAO and WHO recommend the addition of sodium caseinate as a food additive and stabilizer in dairy products, poultry products, fish, baby food, medicine, tobacco, salad dressing, and desserts.

Asia Pacific expected to drive global sodium caseinate market

Asia Pacific a major market for global sodium caseinate. Demand for sodium caseinate is high in the region, due to the expansion of the food & beverage industry. The sodium caseinate market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. China and India are likely to contribute significantly toward the expansion of the market in the region.

North America and Europe are also projected to be major consumers of sodium caseinate due to the high demand from the food industry in these regions. Demand for sodium caseinate is increasing rapidly in North America, due to the higher consumption of packed and ready-to-eat foods in the region, as compared to that in other regions. The food & beverage segment is estimated to drive the demand for sodium caseinate in North America during the forecast period.

Demand for sodium caseinate in Europe is anticipated to rise at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, as end-user industries in the region are mature and are likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the sodium caseinate market during the forecast period. Rise in demand in Latin America is expected to be primarily due to expansion of the food & beverage industry in Latin America. Demand for sodium caseinate in Middle East & Africa is expected to be driven due to its use in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries.

Key players operating in the market

Numerous players are involved in the manufacturing of sodium caseinate. Key players operating in the sodium caseinate market include:

Nutra Food Ingredients LLC

Farbest Brands

FrieslandCampina DMV

AMCO Proteins

Erie Foods

Clover Fonterra Ingredients Proprietary Limited

Charotar Casein Company

Global Sodium Caseinate Market: Research Scope

Global Sodium Caseinate Market, by Grade

Food Grade

Industry Grade

Global Sodium Caseinate Market, by Application

Food Additive

Emulsifier

Fat Stabilizer

Others

Global Sodium Caseinate Market, by End-use Industry

Food & Beverage Dairy Products Bakery Products Ready to eat Foods Confectionery Frozen Food Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.