Pyroelectric Energy Harvester Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019–2027

Pyroelectric Energy Harvester Market: Introduction

A pyroelectric energy harvester is a kind of generator that converts thermal energy generated from waste heat into usable electric energy. Pyroelectric energy harvesters are used in portable electronics devices for supplying power.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Pyroelectric Energy Harvester Market

Rising demand for wearable electronics including wristwatches, primarily in developing nations such as China and India, led by increase in the purchasing power parity along with rise in the living standards, is expected to drive the global pyroelectric energy harvester market during the forecast period. Pyroelectric energy harvesters convert thermal energy obtained from waste heat into usable electricity used for powering low power electronics and other embedded systems. This makes these harvesters an ideal solution for use in microsystems.

Increase in the demand to power microsystems, such as monitoring devices, sensors, implantable bio-devices, and biomedical devices, is also projected to fuel the global pyroelectric energy harvester market during the forecast period. Pyroelectric energy harvesters help improve efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. This factor is expected to boost the global pyroelectric energy harvester market during the forecast period.

Technological innovations and advancements in the design of small generators to reduce maintenance costs and improve operational efficiency are also anticipated to propel the global pyroelectric energy harvester market during the forecast period. However, availability of substitutes is a major factor expected to hinder the global market between 2019 and 2027.

Wearable Electronics Segment Expected to Hold a Major Share of Global Market

The global pyroelectric energy harvester market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region

In terms of application, the global pyroelectric energy harvester market can be classified into consumer electronics, temperature-sensing devices, spacecraft, and others. The global consumer electronics industry is expected to witness high demand for pyroelectric energy harvesters during the forecast period. Pyroelectric energy harvesters are employed to power low-power devices, as they have ability to convert thermal energy into electric energy.

In terms of end-user, the global pyroelectric energy harvester market can be classified into electronics, medical, aviation, and others. The medical segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to rise in the demand for maintenance-free and self-powered devices.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Pyroelectric Energy Harvester Market

The global pyroelectric energy harvester market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Asia Pacific is also expected to hold a major share of the global pyroelectric energy harvester market during the forecast period, due to increase in the demand for consumer electronics, primarily in developing economies in the region such as China and India. Increase in the disposable income, strong economic growth, and rise in the living standards are some of the other factors expected to boost the market in the region between 2019 and 2027.

The pyroelectric energy harvester market in Europe is likely to expand at a stable pace during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by surge in spending in the electronics industry, due to increase in the purchasing power parity along with rise in the adoption of smart offices and smart homes in Europe. Furthermore, growing focus to minimize carbon emissions by enhancing adoption of renewable technologies is a key factor boosting the market in the region. Several stringent regulations and green building codes have also been introduced in Europe to promote the implementation of renewable technologies in the region.

North America is also expected to hold a considerable share of the global pyroelectric energy harvester market during the forecast period, due to rise in focus on the adoption of smart wearables. Technological advancements in design of generators to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency are expected to boost the market in the region between 2019 and 2027.

The pyroelectric energy harvester market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to rising demand for compact and easy-to-use wireless power generators in these regions, which can supply power to microsystems in off-grid locations

Key Players Operating in Global Market