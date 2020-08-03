Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% between 2019 and 2027

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Highlights The global industrial protective clothing fabrics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% between 2019 and 2027 . Enforcement of stringent safety regulations for workers at public sector coupled with various bills passed by regulatory authorities is likely to propel global industrial protective clothing fabrics market.

A growing consciousness inside the industrial sector in various emerging economies with regards to workplace safety is majorly driving the international industrial protective clothing fabric market. Favorable initiatives and support provided by several governments in order to uphold safety precautions in sectors that demand intensive work too is providing a large impetus to the market's growth. This is mainly due to rising concerns regarding injuries caused by high rate of mortality among workers in the industrial domains.

A major factor that augments the growth of the global industrial protective clothing fabric market currently is the surge witnessed by the oil and gas industry. Such growth is mainly responsible because of a dire need for using protective clothing while working at offshore as well as onshore oil rigs. With increasing investments made by several players as well as governments to curb injuries and provide better protection, coupled with a robust rate of innovation and product development, the global industrial protective clothing fabric market is expected to expand splendidly in the near future. Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Key Trends and Segments Of the many application segments of the global industrial protective clothing fabrics market, oil & gas and mining has so far been highly promising in terms of demand and scope of growth. In 2018, the oil & gas and mining application accounted for nearly 40% of the overall demand for industrial protective clothing and clothing fabrics. With a majority of workers in the oil and gas sector being exposed to harsh environments and hazardous conditions, the highly stringent safety standards coupled with the need to increase crude production levels have proven beneficial for players in the global industrial protective clothing fabrics market to ramp up their production rates. Workers in the mining industry face various hazards including fire risks, chemical exposure, and the possibility of explosions. Hence, multi-utility apparel is generally used to protect workers in the industry.

Welding accounted for significant share in global industrial protective clothing fabrics market. The segment is likely to grow with a decent pace from 2019 to 2027 owing to high demand for protective clothing fabrics and apparels from Asia Pacific region. Protective clothing fabrics are used in the manufacture of flame resistant and arc resistant gloves and jackets that are used by workers during welding operations. Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Regional Highlights Europe and Asia Pacific dominated the global industrial protective clothing fabrics market in 2018 together accounting for more than 60% market share. The industrially evolving countries of Asia Pacific – especially China and India – are expected to be instrumental to the growth of the global industrial protective clothing fabrics market over the coming years. Europe is anticipated to showcase a decent growth in the coming years in global industrial protective clothing fabrics market due to high concentration of apparel manufacturers and owing to the extremely high safety standards laid down by governments and regional regulatory authorities.

The large-scale industrialization of countries in Asia Pacific is expected to increase the number of workers employed in the industrial sector. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for industrial protective clothing fabrics in this region. Growing worker safety awareness and stricter implementation of government safety norms is also anticipated to be important drivers of the market during the forecast period. Regions such as China, ASEAN and India have a large number of unprotected industrial workers which offers huge opportunities for the industrial protective clothing fabrics market. Key Developments in Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market In November 2019, Teijin Aramid announced the second round of activities to increase its production capacity for Twaron fiber In April 2018, Teijin Aramid introduced Teijinconex Coolnex Stretch: a unique flame resistant and durable stretch fabric. This fabric inherts stretch and recovery functionality over the time. Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Competition Landscape The global industrial protective clothing fabrics is substantially consolidated market. Milliken & Company, Teijin Aramid, and TenCate accounted for major share in 2018. Most companies are looking forward to improve their presence in the global industrial protective clothing fabric market by setting up new facilities for the purpose of manufacturing in new regions. Moreover, numerous businesses are also focused on participating in strategic collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships, in order to aim for high revenue generation.

. Most companies are looking forward to improve their presence in the global industrial protective clothing fabric market by setting up new facilities for the purpose of manufacturing in new regions. Moreover, numerous businesses are also focused on participating in strategic collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships, in order to aim for high revenue generation. Some of the leading players include include Solvay S.A., PBI Performance Products Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Glen Raven, Inc.