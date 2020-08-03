Almond Milk Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026

Almond Milk Market: Overview

Almond Milk is a nothing but a plant milk made from almonds which generally has a nutty taste and creamy texture. The almond milk is becoming a widely accepted and popular replacement for the normal dairy milk as it offers many health benefits such as it helps in weight management, it makes bones stronger, it helps in digestion, and it acts as a lactose-free substitute of milk. The healthy diet adopters and vegan diet followers are the two major groups of customers which are expected to drive the global almond milk market over the forecast period. people in developed countries perceive that vegan diet is good for health, and hence as a result people prefer to consume almond milk as a substitute for dairy milk.

Almond Milk Market: Drivers and Restraints

The almond milk is one of the popular dairy alternatives which is similar to normal dairy milk, in terms of texture and flavor, and have similar nutritional benefits. The global almond milk market is one of the fastest segment in the non-dairy and vegan milk industry. The growth in almond milk market is attributed to the awareness about its health benefits, battle against obesity in developed countries such as U.S. The new age consumers are demanding high quality, premium brand, healthy dairy products, which has given a boost for the global almond milk manufacturers to develop new premium products to meet the consumers demand. Many manufacturers in developed countries have started offering of new products such as premium almond milk produced using artisanal practices which give a unique creamy taste. For the consumers seeking premium and health beverage products, many retail stores are coming up with super premium almond milk. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of dairy alternatives milk is acting as a key selling proposition for the almond milk globally. The growth of almond milk market in APEJ regions is attributed to factors such as increasing number of population affected by lactose intolerance.

Consumers are shifting their concern towards organic options of almond milk because of the increasing health contentiousness, as this organic almond milk is produced without nay additives or thickeners. The organic alternatives for almond milk are comparatively expensive than that of other non-dairy alternatives. The demand for flavored almond milk is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for blended, tasty, nutritious, and lactose-free milk among the consumers.

Almond Milk Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Formulation,

Plain sweetened

Plain unsweetened

Flavored sweetened

Flavored unsweetened

Almond Milk Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Almond Milk Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America is expected to be the largest market in the global almond milk market in terms of value. This region is projected to show it dominance over the forecast period. The increasing number of people suffering from lactose intolerance is shifting the consumer preference for healthy dairy alternatives such as almond milk which is driving the growth of almond milk market in this region. The APEJ region is also expected to register high growth rate over the forecast period owing to the consumer focus on gluten free options of almond milk.

Almond Milk Market: Key Players

Blue Diamond Growers

Califia Farms

Earth’s Own Food Company

WhiteWave Foods

Freedom Foods

Hain Celestial Group

Hiland Dairy Foods

Nutriops

Pacific Foods

Pureharvest

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing

SunOpta The Bridge

