What is Mixed Signal IC?

Mixed-signal ICs are chips that contain both analog and digital circuits on the same chip. These ICs are frequently utilized for conversion of analog signals to digital signals, thus digital devices can process them. Mixed signal ICs are major components for various applications including, consumer electronics, security and surveillance, automotive, healthcare, communications, IoT, and industrial equipment. These ICs are broadly adopted owing to their dual competency of conversion of signals, i.e., digital into analog and analog into digital.

The latest market intelligence study on Mixed Signal IC relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Mixed Signal IC market for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Mixed signal ICs have grown intensely with the increased usage of 3G & 4G cell phones, increased adoption of data converters, microcontrollers, power management devices, mixed signal SoC, and high investments in designing and manufacturing mixed signal ICs. Moreover, pervasive mobile environment and the rapidly emerging IoT (Internet of Things) are the major trends that are expected to provide significant opportunities for mixed signal IC market to grow. However, complexities in designing and manufacturing mixed signal IC is the major challenge in mixed signal IC market growth.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Mixed Signal IC market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Mixed Signal IC market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The report also includes the profiles of key Mixed Signal IC companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Mixed Signal IC Market companies in the world

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

2. Renesas Electronics Corporation

3. Broadcom Inc.

4. Analog Devices, Inc.

5. Marvell Technology Group

6. NXP Semiconductors

7. Dialog Semiconductor

8. STMicroelectronics

9. Infineon Technologies AG

10. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

