The Cosmetic Pigment Market in 2019 was worth US$ 698 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,019 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

A fresh report titled “Cosmetic Pigments Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get free sample report of Cosmetic Pigments Market spread across 147 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 68 tables and 43 figures are now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=373319

Top Companies profiled in the Cosmetic Pigments Market include are Sun Chemical (US), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France), Merck (Germany), BASF (Germany), ECKART (UK), Sudarshan (India), Kobo Products (US), Clariant (Switzerland), and Geotech (Netherlands).

The special effect pigments segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Special effect pigments are expected to register the fastest growth, in terms of both value and volume. The increasing demand for special effect pigments in cosmetic products such as lip products and eye shadows is expected to drive the market for this type of pigments during the forecast period. These pigments also help in enhancing the skin tone. Special effect pigments provide cosmetics products with glow and texture improvement benefits.

“Facial makeup is projected to be the fastest-growing application of cosmetic pigments during the forecast period.”

Facial makeup is the largest application of cosmetic pigments. Facial makeup consists of products such as foundation, blushers, face bronzing lotions, creams, powders, loose & pressed powders, and mineral powders. Foundations are skin-colored cosmetic products that are applied to the face for an even skin tone.

Any Question? Ask Here @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=373319

“APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing cosmetic pigments market during the forecast period.”

The APAC cosmetics & personal care industry provides access to cosmetic pigments manufacturers, owing to the factors, including low-cost manufacturing and the growing middle-class population in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. The consumers in these countries are moving from basic to premium skin and hair care products and color cosmetics, thus, providing export opportunities to a wide range of the US-based cosmetics pigments manufacturers.

Study Objectives:

To forecast the size of the market with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To define, describe, and forecast the cosmetic pigments market , in terms of value and volume

, in terms of value and volume To provide detailed information regarding the main factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To forecast the market size based on elemental composition, type, and application

To strategically analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To analyze the competitive developments such as partnership & agreement, new product launch, and expansion, in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=373319

Competitive Landscape of Cosmetic Pigments Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.4 Emerging Companies

2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches, 2014–2019

4.2 Expansions, 2014–2019

4.3 Partnerships & Agreements, 2014–2019