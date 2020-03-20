Telmisartan is an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used alone or in combination with other agents for treatment of hypertension, stroke management and cardiac arrest. Telmisartan is available in different strengths tablets in generic forms and under trade name Micardis. Telmisartan also has its side effects that includes dizziness, lightheadedness, cough, sinus pain and others.

The global Telmisartan market is expected to grow in upcoming years. Factors driving the growth of market are increasing prevalence of high blood pressure, increase in incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, growth in geriatric population and others. On the other hand rise on approval for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for manufacturing of generic telmisartan tablets is expected to offer growth opportunities in telmisartan market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Mylan N.V.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Exelan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jubilant Cadista.

Aurobindo Pharma.

Solco Healthcare

Sandoz International GmbH

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Telmisartan

Compare major Telmisartan providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Telmisartan providers

Profiles of major Telmisartan providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Telmisartan -intensive vertical sectors

Telmisartan Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Telmisartan Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Telmisartan Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Telmisartan market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Telmisartan market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Telmisartan demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Telmisartan demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Telmisartan market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Telmisartan market growth

Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Telmisartan market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Telmisartan market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

