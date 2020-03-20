AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Building Panels’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), CRH plc (Ireland), Lafarge (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (United States), Dow Corning Corporation (United States), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand) and Boral Limited (Australia).

Global Building Panels Market Overview:

Building panels are referred to as a building in structural insulated panels or concrete blocks as pre-fabricated concrete which is used to build the internal and external features of the building. With an increasing population, there is a surge in activities of construction in the segment of public utility. Which is ultimately driving the market of building panels. Also some of the key drivers like reduced power, reduced time consumption and less need of labor, are also helping in growing the market. However, some of the strict regulations by a government on the use of certain chemicals is hampering the market growth of building panels. Building panels are effective in terms of related cost with it and can withstand the impact of any calamities which are natural such as earthquake and storms. Building panels are majorly used to construct the internal and external features of the building.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), CRH plc (Ireland), Lafarge (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (United States), Dow Corning Corporation (United States), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand) and Boral Limited (Australia) include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.

Market Drivers

Rapid Urbanization Resulting in the Growth of the Construction Industry

Need for Quality Construction at Lower Cost

Market Trend

Rise in New Construction Projects and Increased Investment on Infrastructure & Commercial Constructions

Restraints

Economic Downturn in Some Regions May Result Into Low Demand for Building Panels

Opportunities

Reduced Environmental Impact By Insulating Building Panels

Challenges

Increasingly Stringent Building Regulations

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Building Panels Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Building Panels Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Building Panels Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Panels Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Building Panels Market, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type: Concrete panels, Vacuum insulated panels (VIP), Structural insulated panels (SIP), Wood panels

Application: Residential, Commercial, and Other

End use: Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams, Staircase

Material: Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Wood, Silica

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Building Panels industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Building Panels companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Building Panels are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Building Panels Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Building Panels market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Building Panels Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Building Panels

Chapter 4: Presenting the Building Panels Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Building Panels market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

