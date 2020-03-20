The increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods have also increased the use of patient simulators for performing the surgery. The complex treatment of the cardiovascular diseases are made easier with the help of simulators. The system can generate realistic 3D vascular models segmented from patient datasets, which include a beating heart, and deliver a real-time computation of force and force feedback module for patient simulators.

The global patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 2,373.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 694.6 Mn in 2017. The global patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018-2025.

Factors such as high cost of patient simulators is the major challenge of the patient simulators market. Costs associated with the use of medium- and high-fidelity manikins were calculated to determine the total cost for each. For instance, 3B Scientific Patient Care Manikin BASIC, for simulation in healthcare was developed for scenario-based training of basic patient care and nursing skills. The simulator costs approximately US$ 2700.

Some of the key players of Patient Simulators Market:

CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., Gaumard Scientific, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Surgical Science, Surgical Science and Limbs & Things LTD among others.

Global patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2017, the adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 17.3% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The Global Patient Simulators Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Forecasts by Product, covers

Adult Patient Simulator, Infant Simulator, and Childbirth Simulator

Market Segment by End User, can be divided into

Academic Institutes, Hospitals, and Military Organizations

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Patient Simulators market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Patient Simulators market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

