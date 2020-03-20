The cannabis testing market is driven by the driving factor such as increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, & workshops, legalization of medical cannabis and growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories. However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as risks related to stringent regulatory framework for cannabis and dearth of trained laboratory professionals. The future trend that is likely to drive the market growth with advances in cannabis testing equipment.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000566

The cannabis testing market as per the type segment is segmented as product and software. The market of product segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing to cannabis testing market is of 73.7% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The product segment is further bifurcated into analytical instruments and consumables. Among the product segment, the analytical instruments segment is likely to hold the major market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Cannabis Testing Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,PerkinElmer, Inc.,Shimadzu Corporation,Sciex (Danaher),Merck KGaA,Restek Corporation,WATERS,CannaSafe Analytics,Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.,Digipath Inc.

The Global Cannabis Testing Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Forecasts by Type, covers

Products and Software

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cannabis Testing market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Cannabis Testing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00000566

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Cannabis Testing Market from 2017-2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Cannabis Testing Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017-2025. Forecast and analysis of Cannabis Testing Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Cannabis Testing Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cannabis Testing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.