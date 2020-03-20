Driving factors such as, increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in the prevalence of the cardiac aneurysm, and growing aging population & rise in associated chronic diseases are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, high cost of embolization coils and numerous product recalls are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Growing ageing & rise in associated chronic diseases are likely to grow market significantly.

For instance as per the report of American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, coronary heart disease (CHD) was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the US, which is followed by stroke (16.8%), high BP (9.4%), heart failure (HF) (9.0%), and other CVDs (17.9%). By 2035, approximately 130 million adults in the US population are projected to have some form of CVD. Thus, increasing geriatric population and related chronic diseases are expected to drive the sales of embolization coils. Hence, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the embolization coils market are likely to grow in the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Embolization Coils Market:

Terumo Corporation,Medtronic,Boston Scientific Corporation,Stryker,DePuy Synthes,Cook,Endoshape, Inc,Balth USA LLC,Penumbra, Inc,Three Rivers Medical, Inc

The global embolization coils market is expected to reach US$ 1,131.24 Mn in 2025 from US$ 784.60 Mn in 2017. The embolization coils market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018-2025

Global embolization coils market, based on material was segmented into platinum, platinum tungsten alloy and platinum & hydrogel. In 2018, platinum segment held the largest share of the market, by filling material. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027, owing to the properties of the material for the making the embolization coils. Furthermore, the segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

The Global Embolization Coils Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Embolization Coils market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Embolization Coils market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Embolization Coils Market from 2018-2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Embolization Coils Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018-2025. Forecast and analysis of Embolization Coils Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Embolization Coils Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Embolization Coils Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

