The focus on decreasing the operational budget of legal departments and increasing number of litigations are expected to drive the market across all regions. The need to adhere to regulatory policies and laws worldwide, and increase in the usage and penetration of mobile devices are other factors expected to drive the growth of the market. The rise in demand for predictive coding and increase in the usage of social media are expected to offer great opportunities for eDiscovery vendors.

By deployment type, the market has been categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of verticals, the market has been divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, legal, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, and others (education, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and transport and logistics). By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Opentext, Nuix, Microsoft, IBM, Micro Focus, Catalyst, FTI, Accessdata, Zylab, EPIQ, Fronteo, Conduent, Relativity, Logikcull, Advanced Discovery, Cloudnine, Commvault, Driven, IPRO, Kldiscovery, Veritas, Deloitte, Thomson Reuters, Ricoh, Lighthouse

Software, Services

BSFI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Legal, IT and Telecommunications, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Other

The Global E-Discovery Market is studied on the basis of pricing, dynamics of demand and supply, total volume produced, and the revenue generated by the products. The manufacturing is studied with regards to various contributors such as manufacturing plant distribution, industry production, capacity, research and development. It also provides market evaluations including SWOT analysis, investments, return analysis, and growth trend analysis.

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

