A fresh report titled “Modular Chillers Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Modular Chillers Market is estimated to be US$ 2.6 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Top Key Players profiled in the Modular Chillers Market include are Carrier Corporation (US), McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd., (Hong Kong), Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning (Japan), Midea Group (China), Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. (China), Frigel Firenze S.p.A. (Italy), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Multistack, LLC. (US), and Haier Group (China).

The commercial application for space cooling at various commercial places, such as shopping malls, government and private offices, schools, hospitals, and airports, dominates the modular chillers market and is projected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is because of the growing number commercial construction projects and urbanization in the emerging countries. Commercial buildings require HVAC systems for maintaining a comfortable and dry atmosphere inside.

In 2018, APAC was estimated to account for the largest share of the modular chillers market, owing to the rapid increase in commercial infrastructure projects, growing population, and expanding urban cities. China accounted for the largest share of the APAC market, owing to the presence of HVAC industries and rapid growth in the construction industry by transforming suburban cities into urban cities.

Research Coverage:

This report covers the modular chillers market and forecasts its market size until 2024. The market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market. The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the modular chillers market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.