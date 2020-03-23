A fresh report titled “Tetrakis (Hydroxymethyl) Phosphonium Sulfate Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) Phosphonium Sulfate Market, in terms of value, is estimated to account for nearly US$ 202 Million in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, to reach approximately US$ 279 Million by 2025.

Top Key Players profiled in the Tetrakis (Hydroxymethyl) Phosphonium Sulfate Market include are Arkema S.A. (France), Solvay (Belgium), Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA) (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co.Ltd (China), Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co.Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co.Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co.Ltd. (China), Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co.Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Danai Chemical Co.Ltd. (China), Finoric LLC (US), Compass Chemical (US).

“The oil & gas segment projected to be the largest segment in the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market during the forecast period.”

By application, tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market is segmented into oil & gas, water treatment, leather, textile, and others including paper & paperboard manufacturing; paints, coatings, and emulsion; agriculture; and aquaculture. THPS has preservative properties and provides high-temperature stability and prolonged downhole protection in oilfields, thereby making it a preferred choice in the oil & gas industry. However, it is the biocidal function of THPS, which is encouraging its increasing use in the oil & gas industry.

“The biocides segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.”

By function, the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market is segmented into biocides, iron sulfide scavenger, flame retardant, and tanning agent.THPS biocides are aqueous solutions that do not contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) . In many cases, after treatment with THPS, the toxicity level of water is low, which would not be toxic for aquatic life. Also, THPS does not bioaccumulate, and therefore, lowers the risks for marine lives.

