The Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 16.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market include are Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), Honeywell International Ltd (US), United Technologies Corporation (US), Daikin Industries Ltd.(Japan), Johnson Controls(US), Siemens(Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US),TROX(Germany),DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.,(Japan),KMC Controls(US), and Barcol Air Ltd. (Switzerland).

“Single-dut VAV systems to drive the global market during the forecast period”

The variable air volume (VAV) systems market has been segmented based on types as single-duct,dual-duct, fan-powered, and induction based. Among these types, the single-duct segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of single-duct VAV systems is also spurred by the growth of the building &construction industry, especially in APAC.

“Commercial buildings segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period”

Commercial buildings segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Commercial buildings application is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for variable air volume (VAV) systems in the hospitality sector, retail sector, offices, and warehouses.

Study Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast Variable Air Volume (VAV) systems market size, in terms of value

To provide information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze and forecast the Variable Air Volume (VAV) systems market size based on application, type, and region

size based on application, type, and region To forecast the market size with respect to key regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To study and analyze the supply chain, component cost break-up, and sales channel distribution

To strategically analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

Competitive Landscape of Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansion

3.2 Acquisition

3.3 Agreement & Joint Venture

3.4 New Product Launch