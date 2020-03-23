A fresh report titled “Refrigeration Oil Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Refrigeration Oil Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 1.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7%

Top Key Players profiled in the Refrigeration Oil Market include are JXTG Group (Japan), BASF (Germany), Idemitsu Kosan Co. (Japan), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), ExxonMobil (US), BP (UK), PETRONAS (Malaysia), Chevron (US), Total (France), Sinopec Group (China), FUCHS (Germany), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Lubrizol (CPI Fluid Engineering Services) (US).

The POE oil type segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, from 2019 to 2024. POE oil has high thermal stability and excellent wear performance; its usage in all applications is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of this oil type in the coming years.

The refrigerator & freezer segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment between 2019 and 2024, in terms of both value and volume. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand and manufacture of refrigerators and freezers in APAC. The region accounts for more than two-thirds of the global demand for refrigerators and freezers. This is majorly due to the increasing urbanization and rapid industrialization in the region.

Study Objectives:

To analyze and forecast the size of the refrigeration oil market in terms of value

To provide detailed information regarding key factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

To define, describe, and segment the refrigeration oil market based on oil type and application

based on oil type and application To forecast the size of the market segments for regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

To strategically analyze the segmented markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To identify and analyze opportunities for stakeholders in the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, and partnership & agreement in the refrigeration oil market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

Competitive Landscape of Refrigeration Oil Market:

1 Overview

2 Key Market Players

2.1 JXTG Holdings

2.2 BASF SE

2.3 Idemitsu Kosan Company Co., Ltd

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

3.1 Expansion

3.2 Agreement

3.3 New Product Launch