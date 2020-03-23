A fresh report titled “Plasma Lighting Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Plasma Lighting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024, to reach US$ 415 Million by 2024 from US$ 329 Million in 2019.

Top Key Players profiled in the Plasma Lighting Market include are LUMA Group (US), Ceravision (UK), Hive Lighting (US), Ka Shui Group (China), Green de Corp. (China), Gavita (Netherlands), FusionLux (US), Griffin & Ray (US), Guangzhou Kaiming Industries (China), BIRNS (US), Ningbo Aishi Electric Equipment (China), Solaronix (Switzerland), RFHIC Corporation (South Korea), FERARF (China), Jofam Sàrl (Switzerland), pinkRF (Netherlands), Ampleon (US), Pure Plasma Lighting (US), LHV Energy (Thailand), and Pandora Green (Italy).

“Industrial application to dominate in the plasma lighting market during the forecast period”

The plasma lighting market, by application, is segmented into roadways, streets, & tunnels; industrial; sports & entertainment; horticulture; and others. Others include fixtures and marine lighting. The plasma lighting market for industrial application is expected to hold a dominant position throughout the forecast period. In industrial settings, safety is a primary concern, and proper and adequate lighting is a key factor to maintain high productivity of workers. The improper application of lighting can result in excessive light, leading to energy wastage.

“Europe to hold the largest share of plasma lighting market from 2019 to 2024”

In terms of market size, Europe is expected to dominate the plasma lighting market during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the global market during the forecast period. The use of plasma lights for cultivation across the globe, especially, in Europe is leading to the growth of the horticulture segment of the plasma lighting market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 10%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 30%

Study Objectives:

To describe, segment, and forecast the size of the plasma lighting market based on application and region, in terms of value

To describe and forecast the size of the market, in terms of value for North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC), along with their respective key countries

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the plasma lighting market

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to the individual growth trends, their prospects, and their contribution to the plasma lighting market

To strategically profile key players in the plasma lighting market and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, and product launches, along with research & development (R&D) activities undertaken in the plasma lighting market

Competitive Landscape of Plasma Lighting Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Plasma Lighting Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations and Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Expansions