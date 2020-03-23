The Global report titled “Squalene Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Squalene Market is estimated to grow from US$ 140 Million in 2019 to US$ 204 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Top Key Players profiled in the Squalene Market include are Sophim (France), New Zealand GreenHealth Limited (New Zealand), Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd. (Japan), Amyris (US), Ekiz Olive Oil & Soap Inc. (Turkey), SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited (New Zealand), Nucelis LLC (US), Arista Industries Inc. (US), Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda (Portugal), and Arbee Biomarine Extracts Pvt. Ltd. (India).

“Biosynthetic expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the squalene market, in terms of value, between2019 and 2024”

“The biosynthetic segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period.” With skepticism about the shark liver oil sourced from sharks and low concentration of squalene in vegetable sources, the supply is fluctuating, keeping the prices volatile. As several limitations are introduced for shark fishing, the supply of squalene has been majorly affected. While in the vegetable sources, squalene content is very low. Therefore tons of olives and amaranth are required to produce a small quantity of squalene.

“The cosmetics industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall squalene market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024”

Cosmetics are the largest end-use industry of squalene due to its increasing usage in skincare products manufacturing. The demand for natural cosmetics with good quality has been the main driver for the growth of the market. The various beneficial properties and the natural occurrence of squalene is another factor responsible for the growth of this market. APAC primarily drives the growth of squalene containing products.

Study Objectives:

To analyze and forecast the size of the squalene market in terms of value and volume

in terms of value and volume To provide detailed information regarding key factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market

To define, describe, and segment the squalene market based on source type, and end-use industry

To forecast the size of the market segments for regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To strategically analyze the segmented markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To identify and analyze opportunities for stakeholders in the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

