A fresh report titled “Digital Map Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get free sample copy of Digital Map Market spread across 111 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with 44 tables and 31 figures is now available at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1493565

The Global Digital Map Market size is projected to grow from US$ 13.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 29.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2024.

Top companies profiled in the Digital Map Market include are Google (US), TomTom (Netherland), Esri(US), Here (Netherland), Digital Map Products Inc.(US), Nearmap(Australia), Magellan(US), Apple (US), Mapquest (US), Intrix (US)., Yahoo(US), AutoNavi (China), MapWise (France), Jibestream (Canada), Indoor Atlas (Finland),and Mapillary(Sweden).

“In vertical segment infrastructure development and construction segment to hold a larger market size in 2019”

Digital map solutions play an essential role in the construction and engineering companies, as they support all phases of the infrastructure life cycle. Also, these solutions help construction engineers manage and share data, generate reports, and visualize territory data, which can be analyzed and communicated to others. Digital maps help increase safety measures and reduce the maintenance costs of the network.

Coupon Code available for 20% Discount at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1493565

“By Mapping type, indoor mapping to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period”

Indoor mapping is deployed primarily for big complexes, such as hospitals, residential areas, townships, shopping malls, and warehouses. The methods and techniques used in indoor location applications enable accurate 2D and 3D mapping, and navigation. Vendors have started deploying digital maps for indoor infrastructures, due to the growth in concentration in smart city infrastructures and the surge in enhancing the digital experience.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%,Europe– 20%, Asia Pacific– 30%, RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Digital Map Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

1 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Players)

2 Business Strategy Excellence (20 Players)

3 Ranking of Key Players for the Digital Map Market, 2019

Any Question? Ask Here at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1493565

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall digital map market and its sub-segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.