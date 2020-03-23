Mhealth means providing medical and healthcare service with the use of mobile phones. At present, mobile penetration is more than 100% in developed nations market and it is quickly expanding in developing markets, for example Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Additionally, rising use of cell phones, alongside 3g and 4g systems, would further increase the use of cell phones in most segments, particularly in healthcare sector.

Besides, shift from Hospitals to personal care system is rising, as Mobile Healthcare systems are giving consistent care and seamless support to the patients regardless of their areas. On top of that, introduction of advanced medical gadgets is making it simpler for healthcare service providers to serve patients successfully and at less cost.

Medical gadgets are proficient at providing sufficient and precise recording of biomedical indicators, for example, respiratory parameters, glucose dissection, electrocardiogram (ECG) recordings and blood pressure estimations, regardless of the area. Hence, factors such as transportability, convenience and customization, mechanization, and high efficiency in curing chronic diseases are used by mHelath market players to distinguish their products. Growing mobile networks, and increasing cell phone subscribers are contributing towards the increasing adoption of Smartphones. This would further boost the mHealth market.

Report segments the global Mhealth market on the basis of devices, services, stakeholders, and therapeutic areas. Mhealth device market would be dominated by Blood Glucose Meters, device market and cardiac monitoring devices in a descending order during the analysis period. Further, the report states that 95% of the sale would be by channel distribution.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global MHealth market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall MHealth market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of MHealth Market from 2014 – 2020 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of MHealth Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2020 Forecast and analysis of MHealth Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global MHealth Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the MHealth Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

