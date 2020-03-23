Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) or Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (CRPC), a type of prostate cancer that typically recurs after administering androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), is gaining prominence in the prostate cancer market. The global CRPC market is poised to expand at a significant pace, owing to high unmet clinical need, limited survival benefits, growing prevalence rates and fast emerging treatment modifications. The market growth would pivot around the novel breakthrough treatments responsible for reaping survival benefits. The survival benefit would be instrumental in governing the peak sales and market penetration of novel approved drugs.

Astellas Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Dendreon Corporation, Bayer AG, and others have been provided in the report.

The global CRPC market is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2015-2020). Promising drug pipeline, evolving treatment patterns, emerging untapped non-metastatic CRPC space and augmented patient awareness are the factors that are expected to boost the market growth.

Further, untapped CRPC market in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region would also accelerate the overall market growth during the forecast period. Untapped non-metastatic CRPC settings would further bolster the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as premium pricing of CRPC drugs, uncertain reimbursement policies and lack of differentiation in mechanism of action among the approved and novel agents are likely to curtail the market growth.

The market would gain traction in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific and third-world countries such as Africa and Latin America. The large undiagnosed patient population, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, improved government funding towards cancer and growing awareness about prostate cancer would be some of the prime reasons responsible for the unparalleled market growth in these regions. However, oncologists/urologists reluctance towards adoption of these premium treatments in countries like India and China would continue to remain a key challenge for the leading innovators.

To provide a detailed market assessment, the report segments the CRPC market on the basis of therapy type, drug delivery method and geography. Based on therapy type, the market is segmented across various segments such as Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy and Radiotherapy. Hormonal therapy segment spearheads the therapy types market, governing around 4/5th of the global market value in 2014 and would continue to maintain its market position during the forecast period (2015-2020).

Global analysis of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics Market from 2014 – 2020 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2020. Forecast and analysis of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

