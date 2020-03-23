Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive technique that allows the complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract using a wireless, disposable device known as a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter and a light source. Video capsules capture images in the esophagus, stomach and small intestine, which are utilized for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases.

The integrated camera in the capsule takes around two pictures every second and the battery of the capsule lasts for around 8 hours. Capsule endoscopy system includes a work station, data recorder, sensor and software, which are used in integration with wireless capsules. Data recorder is a device, which needs to be worn around the patient’s waist so that the data captured by video capsule can be transmitted through sensors. Data recorders can also locate the position and movement of the capsule inside the stomach.

Some of the key players of Capsule Endoscopy System Market:

Given Imaging Ltd., Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., CapsoVision Inc., and Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 141,000 people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States and approximately 49,000 people died in 2011. Moreover, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed disease and is also the third leading cause of deaths in the United States. Thus, a large patient base of gastrointestinal (GI) disease requires adequate diagnosis and monitoring. Given Imaging was the first company to develop capsule endoscopy model, which was introduced in the developed countries in 2001. The capsule endoscopy system has emerged as an effective management and diagnosis technique for GI diseases such as Crohn’s disease, colorectal cancer, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, polyposis syndromes and small bowel tumors. The global capsule endoscopy market was $178.8 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Global capsule endoscopy system market is segmented into component, application and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopes, recorders and workstations. Capsule endoscope segment holds a dominant share in component market owing to the increasing utilization of different types of capsule endoscopes. Based on application, the market is segmented into small bowel diseases, esophageal diseases and colonic diseases. Global capsule endoscopy market is analyzed on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

