Pneumatic tires are in high demand in the automotive industry. Pneumatic tires are rubber tires filled with compressed air that enhances the tires loading capacity and improves the overall performance of the vehicle. Raw materials that are used in the manufacturing of pneumatic tires include natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black, steel wire, petrochemicals reinforcing materials (fabric, steel, polyester, nylon, and rayon), fabric cord and wires.

The pneumatic tire market has witnessed considerable growth primarily due to significant increase in automobile production and a subsequent rise in the demand of tires in the replacement market. However, the growing trend of retreading tires and fluctuating raw material prices are factors hindering the growth of the market.

The market is segmented based on the type of sale, vehicle type, product type and geography. Based on the type of sale, the market is further segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and replacement. The replacement segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the pneumatic tire market evaluated at $143.7 billion in 2014.

Michelin, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Pirelli & C.S.p.A, Kumho Tire USA., Inc.

This segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2015-2020). Tires are basically categorized into radial and cross-ply tires, with radial holding around 68% of the total market share by value. Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into two wheelers, four wheelers, aircrafts and others (industrial and agricultural vehicles). Presently, four wheelers tire segment is the highest revenue-generating category and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period. The key geographic regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA.

Several companies manufacture novel tires with outstanding tractions and better grip properties suitable for all surface types. The pneumatic radial tire “ContiRT20”, a new product by Continental AG, provides exceptional stability during the lifting and transport of load in vehicles. Bridgestone offers an 8 inch diameter tires, particularly for use in industrial vehicles.

