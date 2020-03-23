The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring the heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment. Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biologic state and used for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with heart. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS) among others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and few others.

Ability of cardiac biomarkers for accurate and rapid prediction of heart failure after the onset of chest pain has added boost to the market growth. In addition, promising features such as high accuracy, quick outcomes and economic pricing of cardiac point of care (POC) testing is driving the growth of cardiac biomarker market, globally. To keep the momentum of cardiac biomarker, the key manufacturers offers customized solutions.

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, Randox laboratories, Beckman Coulter and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The commercial application of multi-menu options for cardiac testing using different combinations of cardiac biomarkers and target-oriented solutions are the key opportunities of the cardiac biomarker market. However, limited specificity in some cases and side effects such as skeletal muscle injury are some of the factors restraining the growth cardiac biomarkers markets.

The Global cardiac biomarker market is segmented based on type, application, location of testing and geography. Based on cardiac biomarker type, the market is segmented into Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins T and I, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and others. Troponins I and T are the highest revenue-generating segment in the overall cardiac biomarker market due to its prodigious specificity and its ability to accurately detect the cardiac events of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS).

Based on geography, the global cardiac biomarker market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America leads the global cardiac biomarker market, owing to the high demand for cardiac testing, high CVD prevalence rate and growing awareness towards cardiac diagnostics solutions. Asia-Pacific is growing at the fastest CAGR due to the modernization, increasing disposable incomes and rising affordability for the advanced cardiac treatments.

