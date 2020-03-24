“One-stop-shop for Premium Private LTE Market Research Reports by Alexa Reports

The global private LTE market accounted for US$ 2631.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 7533.4 Mn by 2027. The private LTE ecosystem comprises of hardware & software provider, service providers, telecom operators, and end-users. The hardware and software provider offers various devices for LTE network. Private LTE service providers do various partnerships with telecom providers to establish private LTE networks. Service providers plays a key role in private LTE market ecosystem. Various services offered are professional services and managed services. The services offered includes site survey, engineering design services, auditing, project management, network integration, managed services, and others. The end-users of private LTE market are manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, transportation, mining, and others.

The growth of the private LTE market is attributed to the increasing use of private LTE networks among public safety agencies. These networks enable them to reduce response times, improve situational awareness, and obtain more accurate information. Halton Police in Canada, e.g., teamed up with Motorola Solutions in October 2018 and deployed wireless LTE public safety networks for first responders. The increasing demand for reliable, private systems with low latency and high operating performance at a low cost is expected to propel the deployment of private LTE networks across various end-use firms. However, interoperability issues between several network platforms is a prominent industry challenge. The private LTE market is gaining traction by rising deployments for different uses such as enterprise IIoT Services, defense, transport, energy, and mining. A dedicated network allows organizations to control their own networking environment, customize it according to their needs and ensure more coverage.

The overall private LTE market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the private LTE market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global private LTE market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the private LTE market.

