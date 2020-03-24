“Rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs is anticipated to drive the market for digital therapeutics over the forecast period.”

According to a new market research study titled ‘Digital Therapeutics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application and Distribution Channel, the global digital therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global digital therapeutics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global digital therapeutics market, based on the application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal disease and others. In 2017, diabetes segment held the largest share, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002236/

Company Profiles

Propeller Health

CANARY HEALTH

Noom, Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Livongo Health

Proteus Digital Health

WellDoc, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Global digital therapeutics market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare cost in the market. The fiscal pressure and patent cliffs compel healthcare providers to cut on drug prices, encourage the use of generics and scale back the reimbursement. This in turn is gradually reducing the profit margins and annual net sales of the healthcare companies that leads to immediate requirement of a strategic plan so as to cut down on the operational costs.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases to boost market growth

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

According to the report of American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, Coronary heart disease (CHD) was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the US, which is followed by stroke (16.8%), high BP (9.4%), heart failure (HF) (9.0%), and other CVDs (17.9%). By 2035, approximately 130 million adults in the US population are projected to have some form of CVD. Thus, increasing geriatric population and related chronic diseases are expected to propel the growth of global digital therapeutics market over the forecast years.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002236/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the digital therapeutics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global digital therapeutics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.