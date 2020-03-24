“Ablation Devices Segment is expected to grow the Market for Varicose Veins Treatment Devices over the Forecast Period for Product Segment.”

According to a new market research study titled ‘Varicose Veins Treatment Devices market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Treatment, and End User. The global varicose veins treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,032.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 512.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a robust CAGR of 9.6% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global varicose veins treatment devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global varicose veins treatment devices market, based on the product was segmented into ablation devices and surgical instruments. In 2017, The ablation devices is the largest segment among the product segment in the varicose veins treatment devices market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025.

The ablation devices segment is also fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast years owing to the ability of the ablation technique to remove stubborn veins and being one of the safest and easy to perform option for the treatment of varicose veins. Moreover, the technique also helps to reduce the surgical time, results in lesser pain, reduced hospital stay and lesser chances of post-surgical complications.

Driving factors such as increasing incidence of chronic venous diseases (CVDs), increase in the adoption of endovenous laser ablation and technological developments in varicose veins treatments are expected to promote the growth of the global market. In addition, spreading appropriate awareness regarding the importance and treatment available for varicose veins is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the varicose veins treatment devices market in the coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals and disadvantages of the ablation techniques are likely to negatively affect the market growth creating challenges for market players in the future years to some extent.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Venous Diseases

The disease is highly prevalent among the adult population worldwide generating sustainable burden of the global healthcare spending. The increasing incidence of the venous diseases such as varicose veins can thus increase the growth of global varicose veins treatment market. According to the American Society for Vascular Surgery (ASVS) 2015, at least 20 to 25 million Americans have varicose veins.

Statistics further show that 17% of men and 33% of women have varicose veins. In fact, more people are unable to work due to vein disorders than due to arterial disease. According to a survey report published by Sigvaris, in industrialized countries, over 30% of women and about 10% of men consult physicians for venous signs and symptoms of the legs.

