Global transplantation preservation solutions market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of organ failure and technological advancement in healthcare industry are factor for the growth of this market.

Transplantation preservation solutions market report unearths the general market conditions, trends, preferences, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters that help drive business into the right direction. Tr ansplantation preservation solutionsmarket research report explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage. These parameters range from industry outlook, currency and pricing, value chain analysis, market overview, premium insights, key insights to the company profile of the key market players. Thus, the task of producing and managing marketing of goods and services is simplified and made effective with this market research report.

Competitive Analysis:

Global transplantation preservation solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of transplantation preservation solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global transplantation preservation solutions market are PARAGONIX TECHNOLOGIES INC., 21st Century Medicine, Lifeline Scientific, ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC., Preservation Solutions Inc, XVIVO Perfusion., OrganOx Limited, Bridge to Life Ltd, IGL, Organ Recovery Systems, OPSL, Sandor.co.in, Transplant Biomedicals, Transonic, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others.

Market Definition: Global Transplantation Preservation Solutions Market

transplantation preservation solutions are specially designed solutions which are used to protect the organs before the transplantation. There main function is to protect the organ from the external environment and make sure that it still functions after taking out of the body. Static cold storage, hypothermic perfusion preservation and other are some of the common technique which is used to protect these organs. They have the ability to maintain the quality of the organ. Different preservation solutions such as viaspan, perfadex, human biosystem solution, lifor and other are used.

Market Drivers

Increasing initiatives by NGO and government for organ donation will drive market

Rising number of solid organ transplantation procedures will also propel the growth of the market

Growing organ donors worldwide will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing cases of kidney failures will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited scope at the level of end- user will also hamper the market growth

High cost of the transplantation will restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Transplantation Preservation Solutions Market

By Technique

o Static Cold Storage

o Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation

o Others

By Preservation Solutions

o Viaspan

o Custodiol HTK – (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution

o Renograf

o Perfadex

o Human Biosystem (HBS) Solution

o Lifor

o Others

By Organ Type

o Kidneys

o Lung

o Liver

o Heart

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Turkey

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, TransMedics Group announced that they have received approval from FDA to enhance their lung preservation and ex-vivo assessment system. This approval will access the usage of organ care system technology after the circulatory death and brain death. This is very beneficial as it can enhance the donor lung utilization for patients who are in final stage of organ failure

In April 2018, SCRA announced SC Launch, Inc. investment in Global Transplant Solutions. The company is planning to develop new products for the human organ transplantation and procurement. This investment will help the company to develop PerfeXslush which is a hypothermia-inducing organ procurement product. This will help the company to expand their business

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global transplantation preservation solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

FREE | Speak to Analyst and Get Free Customized Information about Report

