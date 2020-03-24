Personal Lubricants Market Research report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Personal lubricants refers to gels or liquids that are used and applied by males or females during sexual intercourse to eliminate friction, reduce pain and enhance pleasure. These lubricants are prominently used to curb vaginal dryness and chaffing and are considered to be the most effective and easiest remedies.

Personal lubricants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demand of the products to overcome vaginal dryness, and easy availability of these lubricants on online stores. Furthermore, increasing trend for enhancing sexual experience in urban societies is likely to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

2. Trigg Laboratories

3. Sliquid, LLC

4. Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

5. LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

6. BioFilm Inc.

7. Church and Dwight Co., Inc.

8. uberlube

9. The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

10. Durex

The global personal lubricants market is segmented on the basis of lubricant type and distribution channel. Based on lubricant type, the market is segmented as water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based. The market on the basis of distribution channel is segmented into e-commerce, drug stores, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global personal lubricants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The personal lubricants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting personal lubricants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the personal lubricants market in these regions.

