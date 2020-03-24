Global autonomous vehicle market growth is fueled by several benefits of autonomous vehicles like fuel efficiency, the efficiency of parking reduces the cost, the rise in safety reduces driving stress, growth in the elder population and decrease the emissions of CO2 in the environment will have a positive effect in the growth of autonomous vehicle market. Moreover, concerns regarding the data security might control the autonomous vehicle’s market as the monitoring software that might be hacked by the unauthorized organizations and might put the fake information in the system.

Global autonomous vehicles market trends that play a major role in the growth of autonomous vehicles market are artificial intelligence (AI) and developed the technology. Technical vendors and the automakers are investing in artificial intelligence to do well in the autonomous vehicle’s market. In addition, vehicles sharing services like taxi/ car sharing will be accepted by the individuals as these types of services are easily available and cost-effective. Autonomous vehicles are mostly designed to travel and drive to several destinations without the help of the human driver. Autonomous vehicles mostly use the software and sensors to navigate, drive and control the vehicle. Autonomous vehicles are using the sensors of RADAR and LiDAR for operating the vehicle. Several self-driving systems are maintaining and creating the internal maps for the surroundings, on the basis of RADAR sensors range.

Factors that are affecting the growth of autonomous vehicles market are the occurrence of accidents because of manual errors and decrease the emission of CO2. Moreover, less usage of gas and less capacity of the battery by the autonomous vehicles and the penetration of the automotive sector will participate in the autonomous vehicles market growth. On the other hand, growth in the threat of hackers and low customer approval ratio are hindering the autonomous vehicle’s market.

Autonomous vehicles market is boosted by the government policies and initiatives for the technology of self-driving. Several authorities of government are working with the automotive developers to increase the development in the autonomous vehicles industry. The government of UK in 2016 launched a UK Autodrive Project, tested the systems of the automated car. Although, growth in the concerns regarding the safety amongst the regulatory bodies and consumers to protect the passengers and vehicles will fuel the autonomous vehicle’s market.

Several initiatives in the activities of R & D for the growth of the self-driving technology and an increase in the investment in auto-technology are encouraging the growth of global autonomous vehicles market. Manufacturers of automotive are investing in a large amount in the technology to speed up the development of the autonomous vehicle.

Global autonomous vehicles market is segmented into the component, level of automation, application, technology, and region. On the basis of the component, the autonomous vehicle’s market is divided into service, software, and hardware. On considering the level of automation, autonomous vehicles industry is divided into level 3, 4 and 5. Based on application, the market is divided into Robo Taxi, Self-driving bus, Civil, Ride hail, self-driving truck, and rideshare. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into full automation, semi-automation, driver assistance, and high automation.

Geographically, regions involved in increasing the global autonomous vehicles market share are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America holds the largest autonomous vehicles market share on the basis of volume and is expected to increase in the coming years.

Players involved in the development of global autonomous vehicles market share are Daimler AG, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Toyota Motor Corporation and more.

Key Segments in the “Global Autonomous Vehicles Market” are-

By Component, market is segmented into:

Service

Software

Hardware

By Level of Automation, market is segmented into:

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

By Application, market is segmented into:

Robo Taxi

Self-driving bus

Civil

Ride hail

Self-driving truck

Ride share

By Technology, market is segmented into:

Full automation

Semi-automation

Driver assistance

High automation.

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

