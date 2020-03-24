ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the Global Forage Analysis Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Forage Analysis Market is estimated at US$ 515.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 661.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 121 Pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Forage Analysis Market:

SGS (Switzerland)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Intertek (UK)

Cargill (US)

CVAS (US)

RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand)

Dodson &Horrell (UK)

Cawood Scientific (UK)

Servi-Tech (US)

DairyLand Laboratories (US)

Dairy One (US)

Minnesota Valley Testing Laboratories (US)

Massey Feeds (UK)

Globally, forage analysis is used to identify forage quality, composition, ingredients, and suitability as per the livestock. The rise in awareness regarding meat safety and the increase in demand for better-quality forage have been driving the demand for forage analysis. Additionally, the government feed safety mandates are stimulating the growth of this market.

“The Ration segment, by forage type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Composition of forage in a ration depends upon the type of animals being fed and their stage of production. A healthy ration should be highly rich in proteins, minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, and fat. Therefore, it is important to analyze the nutrient level of the ration; as it helps to enhance animal production in order to obtain quality end-use products such as milk, meat, and leather.

Manufacturers and farmers are increasingly conducting forage analysis in order to provide the required level of nutrients to livestock. Nutrients such as minerals, crude proteins, and fibers are essential, as they play an important role in optimizing the growth and performance of animals. This leads to an increase in the usage of forage analysis among farmers.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1:35%, Tier 2:45%, and Tier 3:20%

By Designation: C-level:25%,Director-level:30%,and Others*:45%

By Region: North America:22%,Europe:27%,Asia Pacific:33%,and RoW**:18%

Target Audience for Forage Analysis Market:

Forage manufacturers, processors, and suppliers

Agriculture and farming industry

Raw material suppliers

Animal husbandry, health, and nutrition organization

Forage testing, feed testing, inspection, and certification laboratories

Feed safety agencies

Government and research organizations

Research Coverage:

The Report provides an analysis of the forage analysis market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market on the basis offorage type, target, livestock, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and business strategies.