According to Market Study Report, Pipeline Integrity Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Pipeline Integrity Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Pipeline Integrity Market.

The Global Pipeline Integrity Market is projected to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2024 from an estimated US$ 1.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. This Market research report spread across 128 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 68 Tables and 27 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Top Key Players profiled in the Pipeline Integrity Market include are Rosen (Switzerland), Baker Hughes, a GE Company (US), NDT Global (Germany), T.D. Williamson (US), SGS (Switzerland),Schneider Electric (France), and Emerson (US).

This Growth can be attributed to factors such as a huge investment pool in the pipeline business, increased government mandates and regulations for pipeline assessment, concern over environment impact, the safety of pipelines and energy infrastructure, and increased focus on the remote management of oil & gas pipeline for process optimization & automation.

“The Pipeline monitoring segment is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024”

The Pipeline monitoring segment is driven by an increased focus on the remote management of oil & gas pipeline for process optimization & automation. Pipeline monitoring services detect smaller leaks faster and more reliably, while simultaneously monitoring for third-party interference and other external pipeline threats to prevent leaks altogether.

“The on shore segment, by application, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024”

Increasing demand for oil & gas and rising environmental concerns related to its transportation are expected to drive the onshore segment during the forecast period. Onshore pipelines are safer and more economical means of transportation than other modes. Safety is the priority of energy infrastructure facilities as these pipelines carry Highly Volatile Liquid (HVL), petroleum products, and LNG.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest growing pipeline integrity market.”

Rising Investments in the pipeline infrastructure, especially in China and India, are expected to drive the demand for pipeline integrity in the region. The demand for oil products in Asia Pacific is rapidly increasing as the region is experiencing strong economic growth. An increase in the demand for oil & gas in the region has contributed to the increased need for pipeline construction. Japan, India, China, and Korea are also dependent on crude oil and natural gas imports for transportation, domestic consumption, and electricity generation.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 40%, and Tier 3- 25%

By Designation: C-Level- 25%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 45%

By Region: Asia Pacific- 30%,the Middle East& Africa – 30%, Americas- 25%, Europe- 15%

