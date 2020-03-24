ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the Global Plant Phenotyping Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Plant Phenotyping Market is projected to reach US$ 268.1 Million by 2023, from US$ 158.2 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.14%. This report spread across 150 Pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Plant Phenotyping Market:

LemnaTec (Germany)

Delta-T Devices (UK)

CropDesign – BASF SE (Germany)

Heinz Walz (Germany)

Qubit Systems (Qubit Phenomics) (Canada)

KeyGene (Netherlands). PHENOSPEX (Netherlands)

WPS (Netherlands)

Rothamsted Research (UK)

The Vienna Biocenter Core Facilities (VBCF) (Austria)

Photon Systems Instruments (Czech Republic)

Phenomix (France)

Services are a crucial part of the plant phenotyping industry as there is an increasing trend of commercial plant breeders and plant-based science research companies opting for plant phenotyping services. In addition, there have been collaborations between plant phenotyping companies for the integration of analysis equipment and parameters to recreate an ideal environment for plant phenotyping.

“Among Products, the plant phenotyping equipment segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018.”

For Carrying out the processes of plant phenotyping, whether as a plant phenotyping service provider or a professional plant breeder or plant science research company, it requires the procurement of the plant phenotyping equipment (which may/may not come as a complete package along with its own software/sensors) in the industry. Therefore, the other add-on elements of plant phenotyping products such as software and sensors can be integrated as and when required into the equipment.

“Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for plant phenotyping through 2023”

The Market for plant phenotyping in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.Government and public initiatives of plant phenotyping networks in various countries, through symposiums and events, have helped to gain awareness among the plant research community in the Asia Pacific region.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company type: Tier 1 – 4%, Tier 2 –12%,and Tier 3 – 84%

By Designation: C-Level – 20%,D-Level – 25%, and Others* – 55%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America –20%,Europe – 25%,and RoW -10%

Target Audience for Plant Phenotyping Market:

Plant phenotyping equipment and conveyor system manufacturers, suppliers, and OEMs

Plant phenotyping service providers, technology providers, and lab analytical instrument manufacturers

Plant phenotyping research associations and industry bodies

Public and commercial research institutions/agencies/laboratories

Government regulatory authorities with respect to agriculture and genetics

Plant breeders and seed companies

Phenomic centers and biotechnological companies

Crop farmer associations and cooperative societies

Reason to access this report:

The Report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall plant phenotyping market and its sub segments. This report will also help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to position their businesses better, and devise suitable go-to-market strategies.