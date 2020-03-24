According to Market Study Report, Splicing Tapes Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Splicing Tapes Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Splicing Tapes Market.

The Splicing Tapes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 527 Million in 2018 to US$ 593 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.37% during the forecast period. This Market research report spread across 124 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 84 Tables and 43 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Top Key Players profiled in the Splicing Tapes Market include are 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Scapa Group Plc (US), tesa SE (Germany), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Shurtape Technologies, Llc (US), ECHOtape (US), Orafol Europe Gmbh (Germany), and Adhesive Research, Inc. (US).

The Growth of the market is primarily due to the increasing use of splicing tapes in paper & printing production. APAC accounts for the major share of the overall splicing tapes market due to the increase in demand for printing and writing papers and packaging applications.

Paper/Tissue is the most popular backing material used in the manufacturing of splicing tapes because they are easily available, flexible, and offer a high degree of printability. Also, paper/ tissue backing type comes with many attractive features such as UV resistance, repulpability, liner less, and others. Also, paper/tissue can be recycled easily as compared to other backing materials used in splicing tapes.

“Electronics is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.”

The Splicing Tapes are used in tabbing and holding lithium-ion battery and also used in different electronics items for color coding in the electronics industry. The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries will trigger the splicing tapes market growth during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining prominence as one of the fastest-growing batteries in the global electronic vehicle market.

“APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The APAC Splicing Tapes Market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for splicing tapes from Japan, India, China, and South Korea. Even though per capita consumption of paper is lower in the paper & printing industry in APAC, the industry is expected to register the highest growth in the global market due to higher production than the other regions.

