A mobile crane refers to a machine used for transporting heavy things particularly, in the manufacturing and construction sector. These are cable-controlled cranes mounted on hydraulic-powered/rubbed-tired/crawlers together with a telescoping boom. The key functions of a mobile crane include loading, offloading, moving, and trans-loading several heavy materials and goods safely. These cranes were primarily used for mobile handling; however, currently, they are gaining high adoption in diverse industries for maintenance work.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Mobile cranes are extensively used in energy & power sector. The rising construction of new power plants across the globe owing to increasing initiatives for renewable energy as well as the constant surge in power demand is one of the key factor driving the demand for mobile crane market. Furthermore, a major trend of grasping telematics technology has been noticed among the crane manufacturers, which offers a prosperous opportunity to the mobile crane market growth. However, high installation, as well as maintenance cost associated with mobile cranes, may restrain the mobile crane market growth to a certain extent.

Mobile Crane Market – Company Profiles

Liebherr-International S.A.

Terex Corporation

Tadano Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Kato Works Co. Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “”Global Mobile Crane Market Analysis to 2027″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the mobile crane industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of mobile crane market with detailed market segmentation by crane type, application, and geography. The global mobile crane market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile crane market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mobile crane market is segmented on the basis of crane type and application. Based on crane type, the market is segmented into truck cranes, all-terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into construction, oil & gas, shipping & port building, power & utilities and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mobile crane market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile crane market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mobile crane market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mobile crane market in these regions.

