According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automatic Car Wash Machine – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global automatic car wash machine market is expected to reach US$ 6.61 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

The growth of automatic car wash machine market is mainly focused upon maximizing the revenues of car wash operators and earn them quick return on their investments along with achieving water sustainability.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000577/

Automatic Car Wash Machine Market – Company Profiles :

Autec, Inc.

Carolina Pride Car Wash Systems & Solutions

Coleman Hanna

MacNeil Wash Systems

Motor City Wash Works

PECO Car Wash Systems

Prestige Car Wash Equipment

WashTec AG

Washworld, Inc.

Automatic Car Wash Machine market by systems is segmented into tunnel car wash systems, in-bay automatics car wash systems and self-serve car wash systems. The rise in disposable incomes of individuals in the developed as well as developing economies, rising implementations of strict water regulations on the usage of water for car washing purposes are some of the factors that are proving to be highly conducive to the growth of professional car wash machines market. Automatic car wash machine market is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000577/

Reasons to Buy :

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the UUVs & USVs market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key findings of the study:

North America and Europe dominated the automatic car wash machine market in 2016 with more than 70% combined market share each and are expected to continue their dominance in the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to account the largest automatic car wash machine market share and would register a CAGR of 3.0%.

In 2016, pumps accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by dryers.

The increasing demand for automatic car wash machines in Asia Pacific regions is attributed to the acute water scarcity problems in China, Australia and India. Technological advancements in the automation field in Japan and Australia have accelerated the deployments of automatic car wash machines.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.