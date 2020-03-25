According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Gas Insulated Substation Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global gas insulated substation market is expected to reach US$ 41.01 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025.

The gas insulated substations facilitate in electricity transmission and distribution over a small region or a large area. These gas insulated substations are installed mainly on areas that have space constraints, which is a major factor fueling the market for gas insulated substations.

The gas insulated substations market is segmented on basis of voltage transmission by the GIS such as high voltage, and ultra-high voltage. The gas insulated substations which transmit high voltage installs high voltage switchgear which consists of high voltage components such as circuit-breakers, and disconnectors that can be used in a confined area.

Gas Insulated Substation Market : Company Profiles

ABB Group

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Hyosung Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

The ultra-high voltage transmitting gas insulated substation transmit highest voltage level for bulk alternating current usage. These ultra-high voltage gas insulated substations are used to connect the power generation plants with areas at a long distance, and also to improve network stability.

The need for power transmission and distribution in developed countries and developing countries are increasing rapidly, and the demand for transmission of generated power to a long distance is rising at a similar pace. Coupling the two factors, the need for high voltage and ultra-high voltage gas insulated substation is surging significantly, which in turn is helping the market for GIS to propel over the period from 2017 to 2025.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 20.3% during the forecast period

Based on voltage type, the high voltage gas insulated substation segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 19.7%

Based on application, the manufacturing and processing segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 19.1%

As the global population is increasing exponentially, the usage of electronic appliances, electronic gadgets as well as electric vehicle among others are also increasing simultaneously. This in turn is demanding for more power generation and distribution in different regions of the globe, leading to rise in installation of power transmission and distribution centers, especially gas insulated substations.

