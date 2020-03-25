Aircraft Radome Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Design Type (Nose Radome & Fuselage Mounted Radome), Material Type (Glass-Fiber, Resin & Quartz), and Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircrafts & Military Aircrafts).

The global aircraft radome market accounted to US$425.66 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$741.47 Mn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as rise in demand for air travel and increase in need for quartz based fiber material for aircraft radome.

The growth of aircraft radome market is highly influenced by the remarkable growth in air travel across the globe. The growth in air travel has increased significantly over the years due to increase in disposable income among the middle class society and upper middle class society worldwide.

Moreover, reduction in travel time and comfortability is also acting as a growth factor for commercial aviation as well as military aviation.

Global Aircraft Radome Market : Company Profiles

Airbus

General Dynamics Corporation

Jenoptik AG

Orbital ATK

Saint Gobain

Starwin Industries

Vermont Composites Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Nordam Group Inc.

Kitsap Composites

The modern aircraft radome manufactures need to provide the latest low dielectric prepregs, which offer low moisture absorption, low dielectric constant properties and low loss tangent among others.

This is achieved by syntactic foams, liquid resin systems, and cyanate ester and epoxy based prepregs, and the combination of these composite materials eliminates conductive graphite from dielectric material, resulting in ensured electrically pure products with higher quality.

