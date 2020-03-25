Global Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment Market: Introduction

Expanding internet protocol (IP) based high definition (HD) video surveillance applications is the key factor contributes the growth of global Ethernet over Coax (EoC) market. Ethernet over Coax (EoC) is a transmission technology which converts coaxial network into IP network. Ethernet over Coax (EoC) acts as a bridge between Ethernet and coaxial network, in order to transfer Ethernet data through coaxial cable. Ethernet over Coax (EoC) supports different types of network protocols such as unicast and multicast UDP, ICMP, TCP, UDP, VLAN, TCP, ICMP, VLAN. With the Ethernet over Coax (EoC) technology is retrofitting solution, which enable end-users to upgrade an analogue CCTV surveillance system to create an IP system. Ethernet over Coax (EoC) are utilised in various applications, including internet Protocol television (IPTV), Pay-per-view (PPV), Video on demand (VOD), Internet Protocol television (IPTV), and Voice over Internet Protocol.

Global Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Growing importance for utilising IP technology based CCTV surveillance system with the existing coaxial cable infrastructure, limitations of installing IP devices/signal over fibre runs particularly for outdoor security applications, are the key factors drives the growth of global Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market. Additionally, growing popularity of OTT video services and increasing demand for and high definition video contents coupled with pricing constraints for deploying fibre optic communication for residential communities, accelerates the growth of global Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market. Also, reliability, less complexity, easy installation, and cost advantage in longer transmission without repeaters in larger-scale installations, are the factors further expected to fuel the growth of global Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market. However, continuous progression in deployment of fibre optic communication and growing interest on wireless technologies, are the key factors identified as the restraints expected to deter the growth of global Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market.

Global Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market is segmented into type, applications and region. On the basis of type, the global Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market can be segmented into, Ethernet over Coax (EoC) and Ethernet over Coax with PoE. On the basis of application, the global Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market can be segmented into indoor and outdoor. On the basis of end user, the global Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market can be segmented into residential, hotel & restaurants, education, deep-sea exploration, government, industrial, and others. Regionally, the Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Global Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America followed by Western Europe Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market is expected to dominate the market, due to continuous migration to IP based CCTV surveillance coupled with existing coaxial cable infrastructure. Asia Pacific Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market is expected to contribute significant market share, due expanding demand for CCTV and video surveillance solutions

Global Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent vendors in the global Ethernet over coax (EoC) equipment market, includes Schneider Electric, Veracity, OT SYSTEMS LTD, Teleste Corporation, Transition Networks, IDIS Co., Ltd., Network Video Technologies, DualComm Technology, Inc., United Technologies Corporation., MDS GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



