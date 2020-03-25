According to Market Study Report, Specimen Validity Testing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Specimen Validity Testing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Specimen Validity Testing Market.

The Specimen Validity Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 1.49 Billion by 2023 from US$ 1.10 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3%. Growth in the drug screening market and the increase in workplace drug testing are fueling the growth of the specimen validity testing market.

The Specimen Validity Testing Market is segmented into products and services. The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; growth in this segment is attributed to the growing implementation of workplace drug testing in several countries, increasing number of drug screening tests, and the growing number of drug screening laboratories across the globe.

“By Type, laboratory testing is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period”

The Specimen Validity Testing Market is segmented into laboratory testing and rapid/POC testing. The laboratory testing segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The accuracy of test results and cost-effectiveness of laboratory testing are other key factors driving the demand for this segment.

“Asia Pacific to witness high growth during the forecast period”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the APAC regional segment is attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug testing, increase in the number of illicit drug users, and strategic expansion of key market players in the region.

Top Companies profiled in the Specimen Validity Testing Market include are Alere (Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories) (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Scitek (US), LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), American Bio Medica Corporation (US), Express Diagnostics (US), ACM Global Laboratories (US), Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), Premier Biotech (US).

Target Audience for Specimen Validity Testing Market: Rapid drug screening device manufacturers, Drug and alcohol testing laboratories, Specimen validity testing reagent manufacturers, Workplace drug testing, Law enforcement agencies, Government agencies, Venture capitalists, Research and consulting firms.