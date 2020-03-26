Reportsnreports offers a latest published report on “Automatic Train Control Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 112 Pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Automatic Train Control Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.2 Billion in 2018 to US$ 3.6 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include high population growth and hyper-urbanization, technological advancements targeting passenger convenience, and emerging trend of smart cities.

Top Key Players in the Automatic Train Control Market include are

Siemens

Thales

Bombardier

Cisco

Hitachi

GE

Toshiba

Alstom

Tech Mahindra

WSP

Kyosan

Mermec

Advantech

Mipro

Adlink Technology

“GoA 4to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period”

GoA 4 is also termed as an Unattended Train Operation (UTO) system. Therefore, the safe departure of the train from a station, including door closing, must be done automatically. The UTO system can detect and manage the hazardous conditions and emergency conditions by introducing guideway intrusion detection, platform and onboard CCTV, etc.UTO is only possible for systems with GoA 4; however, in practice, not all GoA 4 systems are operated unattended.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the Automatic Train Control Market by region, due to the increase in the adoption of new technologies, higher investments for digital transformation, and increasing GDP in APAC countries. Singapore, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and India are rapidly investing in technological transformation. Additionally, with the rapid deployment of metros in Asian cities, the deployment of ATC solutions is on the rise.

The following list provides the breakup of primary respondents’ profiles:

By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By designation: C level Executives: 35%,Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Automatic Train Control Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies