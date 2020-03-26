As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global flexographic inks market is expected to grow from USD 3.86 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.96 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.58% throughout the projection period from 2018-2025. Asia Pacific market led the global need for flexographic inks with 38.14% of the total market share complied with by Europe.

“Global Flexographic Inks Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyamides, Nitrocellulose, Others), Technology, Application, Region”, and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The principals in global flexographic inks market are DIC Corporation, SiegwerkDruckfarben AG & Co KGaA, Sakata Inx, Toyo Ink S.C. Holdings Co. Ltd., Flint Group, T&K Toka, Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG, Altana AG, Huber Group, INX International Ink Co., Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Wikoff Color Corp., Flint Group, Sun Chemical Corp to name a few. To provide the insatiable need for water based inks from Asia Pacific region, firms are undertaking expansion of their production capabilities. For example DIC Corporation doubled its water-based flexographic inks production capacity in Asia Pacific using recently mounted devices in November 2016.

Resin type segment is classified right into acrylic, polyurethanes, polyamides, nitrocellulose and others. Acrylics based segment accounted for 42.75% of the overall volume in 2017. This impressive growth can be accounted to its property of resistance to discoloration, heat and abrasion which is serving in printing on paper, paperboard, and plastic substances. Nitrocellulose segment is likewise anticipated to expand to accomplish a robust market share.

Technology segment is divided into water based, solvent based, UV curable. Water based inks became the leading segment with USD 2.02 billion income in 2017 owing to its low viscosity making it ideal for printing on the paper, corrugated cardboards and plastics. UV curable ink segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% over the projection duration.

Application is segmented right into corrugated cardboards, flexible packaging, folding cartons and labels. Corrugated cardboard segment led the marketplace with 36.04% of the overall income in 2017 because of increasing need from packaging materials for FMCG goods, consumer goods, and processed food things to name a few. Flexible packaging segment is anticipated to clock a CAGR of 7.86% over the forecast period because of its light-weight, easy to open up, bring, shop, as well as reseal properties.

Boosting need for UV curable inks as a result of their low wastefulness and advancement of more recent enhanced versions of flexographic inks combined with increased demand for consumer products is driving the global demand for flexographic inks. On the other hand, change from print to electronic medium, availability of alternative printing technique and also worries over damaging results of inks on environment is sustaining the need for flexographic inks in greater trajectory.

