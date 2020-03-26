According to the report published by Fior Markets, the global double sided tape market is anticipated to expand from USD 9.17 billion in 2017 to USD 14.01 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast duration from 2018-2025 Raising demand from creating countries consisting of India, Korea, Vitenam and need from paper and printing market has actually raised the growth of double sided tape market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Double Sided Tape Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material, Technology, End User (Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Printing), Region and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/367087/request-sample

Popular firms in the sector include Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nitto Denko Corporation, Nichiban Co. Ltd., 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., TESA SE, Scapa Group Plc, Toyochem Co. Ltd, Mactac, LLC, IndustriasTuk, S.A. De C.V., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Tape-Rite Co. Inc., Ajit Industries, Atp Adhesive Systems AG, Toyochem Co. Ltd, Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co. are offering better opportunities and major gamers are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital financial investments to acquire market share. The 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa, Lintec, and Avery Dennison Corporation are the top leading gamers of the market.

Resin type segment covers acrylic, silicone, rubber, and other resins. Silicone segment held greatest market share of 39.67% in 2017. Silicone-based double sided tape maintain adhesion over a large temperature level variety and have the capacity to stick to challenging surfaces. The adhesive strength of silicone based tapes is lower than that of other adhesive tapes.

Backing material segment consists of foam, film, and paper. The paper segment valued around USD 3.57 Billion in 2017. Paper is an environment-friendly and recyclable material. The properties of paper are enhanced through saturation, which is a process where paper is treated with latex to boost its chemical and physical properties so that it can be utilized as a backing substratum in adhesive tape. Technology segment is split into solvent-based, water-based, and hot-melt-based. The hot-melt segment is anticipated to hold highest market share of 38.17% throughout the forecast duration. Hot-melt offers benefits such as adhesion, quick set, ease of use, and fast processing. It provides high strength and instant bond that is required in various applications including automotive, building & construction, paper & printing, and electrical & electronics. End User segment further covers automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, paper & printing, and others. The paper & printing segment is prepared for to grow with highest CAGR 5.73% throughout the forecast duration as double sided tapes are extensively made use of during the production of paper. The need for double sided tapes in the paper & printing sector is majorly coming from retail and electronic printing industries.

ACCESS FULL REPORT:https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-double-sided-tape-market-by-resin-type-367087.html

Expanding usage of double sided tapes in numerous applications, remarkable need for Asia Pacific region for dual sided tapes, and enormous interest for acrylic and PE foam based double sided tapes worldwide are the crucial driving factors for the double sided tape market. The high cost of double sided tape basic materials and final product and double sided tapes backed on paper/tissue are prone to wetness might restrict the growth of market. Nonetheless, advancement in double sided tape technology and increasing need for acrylic foam backed tapes in the automotive application is expected to improve the double sided tape market over the projection period.

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.