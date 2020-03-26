According to the report published by Fior Markets, The global flat glass market is expected to grow from USD 98.23 Billion in 2018 to USD 169.58 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.06% throughout the projection period from 2018-2025. Asia Pacific region led the need with USD 43.37 billion profits in 2017 owing load region seeing big construction tasks in housing and commercial industry.

“Global Flat Glass Market by Technology (Float, Rolled, Sheet), Product (float glass, toughened glass, coated glass, laminated glass, and others), End User Industry, Region”, and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

Key players in global flat glass market are Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Industries, Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Auto, CSG Architectural, Corning Inc., Central Glass, Schott AG, Sisecam, NSG Group, AJJ Ltd., Cardinal, Independent Co. Ltd., OldCastle to name a few. In order to cope with strict ecological norms that are being imposed on the market all the significant gamers have embarked on the upgrading and innovation of their manufacturing plants. For instance In 2017 AGC performed restoration work on the Cuneo plant in Italy using one of the most ingenious design techniques. The upgraded float line significantly raised the plant capacity, minimizing energy consumption by 25%, with a corresponding positive impact on its efficiency and product quality. Lower energy consumption likewise indicated an amazing reduction in atmospheric emissions, with 50% much less Carbon Monoxide (carbon monoxide), 14% much less CO2 (carbon dioxide) and 30% less NOx (nitrogen oxides).

Technology segment is divided right into float glass, rolled glass and sheet glass. As a result of its widespread acceptance in the construction market float glass segment held the biggest market share of 62.16% by volume in 2017. Product is categorized into basic float glass, toughened glass, coated glass, laminated glass, extra clear glass and others. Toughened glass accounted for largest market share by quantity at 34.41% with its considerable usage in construction of structures and real estate structures. Coated glass segment is predicted to acquire highest possible CAGR of 9.18% because of demand for low E and heat reflective glass for architectural purposes. End user industry is split into construction, automotive, solar energy and others. Construction segment held biggest market share of the international flat glass pie with 76.38% of complete revenues in 2018 as flat glass is locating boosting acceptance for construction objectives with adoption of global green building practices. Automotive segment holds considerable market share on account of flat glass being used for manufacturing of unbreakable home windows along with windshields. Solar energy segment is anticipated to witness highest possible growth as a result of boosting utilization of low E glass for production of photovoltaic cells.

Global emphasis on energy efficiency is driving the demand for flat glass for architectural, construction, automotive and solar energy objectives. On the other hand energy extensive producing procedure and implementation of rigid exhaust standards are expected to posture a significant challenge to the worldwide flat glass sector.

