Based on the report released by Fior Markets, the global carbon fiber prepreg market is anticipated to grow from USD 6.24 Billion in 2017 to USD 14.29 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast duration from 2018-2025. Europe emerged as the biggest market for the carbon fiber prepregs with USD 2.27 billion income in 2017. Whereas Asia Pacific area is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 12.36% over the projection period.

Principal in the global carbon fiber prepreg market are SGL Group, Gurit Holdings AG, Park Electrochemical Corporation, Toray Industries, Teijin Limited, Royal TenCate N.V., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Axiom Materials, ACP Composites, The Carbon Company, Park Electrochemical Corp Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Kaneka Corp, Haydale Composite Solutions to name a few. To accommodate the ever boosting need for the carbon fiber prepregs, firms are increasingly focusing on boosting their manufacturing capabilities by means of merger and aquisistions path. As an example Solvay in 2015, revealed the procurement of U.S.-based carbon fiber and prepreg manufacturer Cytec Industries Inc. for USD 5.5 billion.

Resin type segment is separated right into epoxy, phenolic, thermoplastic and others. On account of their broad application in production of various aircraft and automobile parts, epoxy segment emerged as the worldwide leader sought after for the carbon prepreg with USD 3.04 billion revenue in 2017. Resin type segment is divided into epoxy, phenolic, thermoplastic and others. On account of their vast use in manufacturing of numerous aircraft and automobile parts, epoxy segment became the international leader popular for the carbon prepreg with USD 3.04 billion profits in 2017. End user market is classified right into aerospace and defense, automotive, sports and recreation, wind energy and others. Due to widespread use carbon fiber prepegs in the manufacturing of airplanes, aerospace and defense segment emerged as the leader with 2.70 billion income in 2017. Automobile segment is prepared for to represent a substantial market share over the projection period due to around the world focus on boosting the gas effectiveness of cars and trucks and climbing need for the electrical vehicles.

Boosting demand for light-weight fuel reliable cars and increasing international production of business aircrafts is driving the global carbon fiber prepreg market. Whereas high manufacturing price and low shelf life are anticipated to confirm to be the significant hindrances for the marketplace development.

